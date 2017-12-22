Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Yokohama

Police in Yokohama said Saturday they have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death following a fatal hit-and-run incident early Friday.

According to police, the suspect, Yoshinori Yatabe, hit Osamu Suzuki, 46, at around 3 a.m. Friday on a highway in Izumi Ward, Fuji TV reported. Suzuki was crossing the street at the time.

Yatabe, who works in the delivery business in Fujisawa, kept going. However, police found fragments from Yatabe’s vehicle at the scene of the hit-and-run and were also able to identify his car from street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Yatabe has denied the charge, claiming he can’t remember the incident.

