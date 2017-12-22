Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Yokohama

3 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said Saturday they have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death following a fatal hit-and-run incident early Friday.

According to police, the suspect, Yoshinori Yatabe, hit Osamu Suzuki, 46, at around 3 a.m. Friday on a highway in Izumi Ward, Fuji TV reported. Suzuki was crossing the street at the time.

Yatabe, who works in the delivery business in Fujisawa, kept going. However, police found fragments from Yatabe’s vehicle at the scene of the hit-and-run and were also able to identify his car from street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Yatabe has denied the charge, claiming he can’t remember the incident.

3 Comments
Of course he can't remember he was drunk at the time that's why he kept going so at least he wouldn't get the alcohol charges filed on top of the others

2 ( +2 / -0 )

After admitting him to jail revoke his driving license. If he can not remember (otherwise clearly claim he did not do it) what was happening while he operated complex machinery, then there is no right for him to be able to operate it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"I can't remember" is no longer acceptable excuse. Street cameras catch drunk.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

