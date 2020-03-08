Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Yokohama

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 69-year-old man with his car, and kept going.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:50 p.m. Friday in Kanagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. The victim, Tetsunori Yoshida, was walking on a crossing when he was hit by a car driven by Hiroki Igari. A passerby saw Yoshida lying on the road and called 119. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Igari, who kept going, returned to the scene about 20 minutes later and was taken into custody by police. He was quoted by police as saying he took his eyes off the road briefly after a bag on the front passenger seat fell off it, and he was reaching out to grab it when he hit a pedestrian.

