Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run incident in Ibaraki

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 24-year-old man over a fatal hit-and-run incident.

According to police, Naoya Sasaki, who works in the construction industry, hit Yohei Ogawa, 31, who was walking along a street with no sidewalk at around 10:30 p.m. on June 7, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A nearby resident saw Ogawa lying on the road and called 110. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Sasaki, whose car was identified through street surveillance camera footage, was arrested on Monday and charged with dangerous driving resulting in death. Police said he has admitted hitting something but did not think it was a person.

