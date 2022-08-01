Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: iStock/akiyoko
crime

Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run incident in Niigata

1 Comment
NIIGATA

Police in Niigata City said Monday they have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a 20-year-old man.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said Akira Sasaki, a company employee, is accused of hitting Yoshihisa Kumagaya as he crossed a street, and not stopping at the scene.

A pedestrian called 119. Kumagaya was taken to hospital where he died at around 11:30 p.m. due to sever head injuries.

Police said Sasaki, who lives nearby, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he has no recollection of hitting anybody with his car. 

Police said Sasaki’s car was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

1 Comment
As a driver myself, I always look at these news carefully. It seems the accident happened at a small T-junction, no crossing or traffic lights. At 10:40 in Niigata, probably pitch dark. Saturday night, quite possible alcohol involved. The driver knew that even if the victim stumbled in front of his car in the dark, he will still go to jail, lose his job, etc., so he took his chances. Now he just doubled his sentence...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

....and the relevance of the photo of the copper's gun is....?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

