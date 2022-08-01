Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run incident in Niigata

Police in Niigata City said Monday they have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a 20-year-old man.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said Akira Sasaki, a company employee, is accused of hitting Yoshihisa Kumagaya as he crossed a street, and not stopping at the scene.

A pedestrian called 119. Kumagaya was taken to hospital where he died at around 11:30 p.m. due to sever head injuries.

Police said Sasaki, who lives nearby, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he has no recollection of hitting anybody with his car.

Police said Sasaki’s car was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

