crime

Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run on expressway in Shizuoka

SHIZUOKA

Police Nagaizumi town, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Susono City on Saturday, in which a 55-year-old truck driver was hit and killed by a vehicle.

According to police, Kanemori Miyoshi, a restaurant owner, is accused of reckless driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident, TV Asahi reported. Police said he is suspected of hitting the truck driver from Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture, at around 8 a.m. and then fleeing the scene.

The truck driver had stopped on the shoulder of the expressway and appears to have been inspecting his truck's right rear tire after it had a puncture, when he was hit by a car. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

About 90 minutes later, Miyoshi called 110 and told police he had hit something on the outbound lane of the Shin-Tomei Expressway, but had returned home.

Police quoted him as saying "I caused an accident, but I didn't hit anyone."

