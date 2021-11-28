Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run on Nov 24

CHIBA

Chiba prefectural police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man over the hit-and-run death of a 56-year-old man in Sosa on Nov 24.

Police said Tatsuya Tada, a part-time worker, has been charged with dangerous driving resulting in death, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he has admitted to hitting the victim, who was riding a bicycle, in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba Prefecture, at around 5:45 p.m. on Nov 24. The impact knocked the man into an irrigation canal.

Police quoted Tada as saying he took his eyes off the road for a few seconds while he was adjusting the air conditioner when he hit the cyclist. He said he panicked and kept going.

