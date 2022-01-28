Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend at her apartment.

According to police, Taiki Furukawa, a vocational school student from Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, is accused of stabbing to death Misaki Iwabuchi, a part-time worker, at her apartment at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Iwabuchi was found by her mother who had come to visit her.

After stabbing Iwabuchi, Furukawa walked to a nearby koban (police box) and said he had stabbed someone.

Police saidIwabuchi was stabbed multiple times in the stomach. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

=(

1 ( +1 / -0 )

