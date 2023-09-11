Man arrested over fatal stabbing of woman in Ishikawa hotel

Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a woman in her 20s in a hotel in Hakusan in the prefecture.

According to police, the woman was found in a hotel room by an employee at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Kyodo News reported. She was unconscious and bleeding from stab wounds to her neck and chest. The victim was rushed to hospital but died about one hour later.

Police said the woman had checked into the hotel late Sunday night with a man dressed in black. Security camera footage showed him leaving the hotel by himself at around 12:10 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man, Nobuyuki Nakamura, whose address and occupation are unknown, was detained on the street about 10 kilometers away from the hotel at around 7:50 a.m. Monday, adding that he had a blood-stained knife with him.

Police said Nakamura has remained silent since his arrest.

