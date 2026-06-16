Man arrested over February murder of 85-year-old man who lived in same building

Police in Osaka have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing an 85-year-old man who lived in the same apartment building in February.

According to police, Tsutomu Shimotaki is accused of breaking into the apartment of Yuji Hashimoto in Higashiyodogawa Ward and stabbing him multiple times in the chest with a knife, TBS reported.

Hashimoto’s body was found in his apartment on March 18.

Police said Shimotaki also stole the victim’s watch and ATM card.

During police questioning on Monday, police said Shimotaki admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I stabbed him twice, but I don't remember how many times," and "All the other facts are correct."

Shimotaki was also arrested on suspicion of attempted theft for withdrawing cash using Hashimoto's ATM card.

© Japan Today