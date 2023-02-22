Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fire in apartment in which wife died

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of arson after his apartment was destroyed by a fire in which his wife died.

According to police, Shuhei Aburakawa has admitted to setting fire to his apartment in Tsurumi Ward just before dawn on Feb 20, Kyodo News reported. The second floor of their two-floor wooden apartment building was gutted. 

Aburakawa told police he was awakened by smoke and went to a nearby fire station where he said his apartment was on fire and that his wife was trapped inside.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found the body of Aburakawa’s 36-year-old wife, Yurika, in one of the rooms. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

After firefighters labeled the fire as suspicious, police questioned Aburakawa on Wednesday and he confessed to starting the fire.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

