crime

Man arrested over fire that killed 2 people in apartment building for homeless people

HOKKAIDO

Police in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the two-floor apartment building for homeless people, in which he lived, was set on fire, killing two people.

According to police, the fire occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. NHK quoted police as saying that the suspect, Masami Ogino, has admitted to arson and that he set fire to his room on the second floor by pouring kerosene on the floor and igniting it.

Police said Ogino told them that he wanted to kill the manager of the building which is run by a non-profit organization. The facility houses 14 tenants who are homeless or cannot afford to pay much rent elsewhere. The manager also lives there.

The victims were a man, believed to be the manager, and a woman. Their names haven’t been released yet. Both lived in rooms on the second floor.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

