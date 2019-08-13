Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over fire that killed mother, uncle

MAEBASHI, Gunma

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of arson and murder after a fire destroyed his house, killing his mother and her older brother.

According to police, a passerby called 119 at around 9:50 p.m. Monday to report that the two-story wooden house was on fire. Ten fire trucks were mobilized and the fire was extinguished after about two hours. Police said the house was completely destroyed. Among the ruins were the remains of a man and a woman, later identified as the house owner, Sadao Sakurai, 71, and his sister Matsuyo Hagiwara, 68.

Police said Hagiwara’s son, Yukihiro, who also lived in the house, was found in the garden. Police said he has admitted to starting the fire, but has so far given no motive.

A neighbor told local media that the son used to quarrel a lot with his mother.

