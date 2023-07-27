Man arrested over hatchet attack in Sendai pachinko parlor

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he used a hatchet to attack a 52-year-old man playing pachinko, on Wednesday night.

Police said Kaito Hayasaka, who lives in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, has admitted to the allegation but didn't give a motive, Kyodo News reported. He told police he didn’t know the victim.

The incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. at the Super Lucky Izumi pachinko parlor. The attacker hit the victim in the head and back and then ran out of the pachinko parlor.

An employee called 110. The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Thursday, police said.

Police said Hayasaka was identified after examining surveillance camera footage from the pachinko parlor. The hatchet was found discarded near his apartment.

© Japan Today