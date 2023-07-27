Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over hatchet attack in Sendai pachinko parlor

0 Comments
SENDAI, Miyagi

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he used a hatchet to attack a 52-year-old man playing pachinko, on Wednesday night.

Police said Kaito Hayasaka, who lives in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, has admitted to the allegation but didn't give a motive, Kyodo News reported. He told police he didn’t know the victim.

The incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. at the Super Lucky Izumi pachinko parlor. The attacker hit the victim in the head and back and then ran out of the pachinko parlor.

An employee called 110. The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Thursday, police said.

Police said Hayasaka was identified after examining surveillance camera footage from the pachinko parlor. The hatchet was found discarded near his apartment.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog