crime

Man arrested over hit-and run-death of 12-year-old boy on bicycle

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 53-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

According to police, the incident occurred near an intersection at around 11:55 a.m. on Thursday in Edogawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. The boy, Yota Nenoi, was riding his bike on a crossing on National Route 14 when he was hit by a car that kept going. The boy was taken to hospital, with a fractured skull, but died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the car, Hiroshi Shibuya, went to a friend's house in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, where he was taken into custody after his friend persuaded him to contact police.

Police said Shibuya has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he was on his way to go fishing and that he didn’t notice the boy. He said he kept going because he panicked.

A natural reaction, to panic, but fleeing as such is where the line between human being and cowardly animal is drawn. At least his friend could persuade him to turn himself in. RIP to the boy.

