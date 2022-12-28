Man arrested over hit-and-run death of 2 night street patrollers in Osaka Pref

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after the car he was driving hit four men who were patrolling their neighborhood on Tuesday night. Two of the men died of their injuries, while the other two sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred in Naka Ward at around 11:55 p.m. Kyodo News reported that the four men, who were part of an eight-member year-end neighborhood night patrol, were walking along a six-meter-wide two-lane road when they were hit from behind by a car driven by Yasuyuki Inoki, a construction industry worker, kept going.

The four victims were taken to hospital. Two of them — Shinji Murakami, 47, and Masanori Yamanaka, 46 — died Wednesday morning, while the other two men did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The four others in the group were not injured.

Police said Inoki’s car was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage and he was arrested on Wednesday night. Police said he has partially admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying he thought he might have hit something but was not aware he had hit anyone.

