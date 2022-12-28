Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over hit-and-run death of 2 night street patrollers in Osaka Pref

1 Comment
OSAKA

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after the car he was driving hit four men who were patrolling their neighborhood on Tuesday night. Two of the men died of their injuries, while the other two sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred in Naka Ward at around 11:55 p.m. Kyodo News reported that the four men, who were part of an eight-member year-end neighborhood night patrol, were walking along a six-meter-wide two-lane road when they were hit from behind by a car driven by Yasuyuki Inoki, a construction industry worker, kept going.

The four victims were taken to hospital. Two of them — Shinji Murakami, 47, and Masanori Yamanaka, 46 — died Wednesday morning, while the other two men did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The four others in the group were not injured.

Police said Inoki’s car was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage and he was arrested on Wednesday night. Police said he has partially admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying he thought he might have hit something but was not aware he had hit anyone.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Six-meter-wide road, the people were in front of him. Patrol group, so probably wearing reflective clothing or bands and carrying torches or light sticks too. Was Mr. Inoki even paying attention to the road?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog