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Man arrested over hit-and-run death of 29-year-old woman in Nagoya

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NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death in a hit-and-run incident.

According to police, Kei Tsunoda, a 21-year-old company employee from Oharu town in Aichi Prefecture, is accused of hitting Akane Murata on a pedestrian crossing in Nagoya’s Naka Ward at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Tokai TV reported.

Police said Tsunoda was driving a van and hit Murata while he was making a right turn at an intersection.

Murata was found lying approximately 200 meters away, and police believe she was dragged along by the van which kept going. She was taken to hospital where she died about 2 1/2 hours later. 

Tsunoda returned to the scene and was arrested by police after his vehicle was identified from street surveillance camera footage.

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