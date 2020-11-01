Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Yoshikawa, Saitama Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the car he was driving hit a motorcycle. The 55-year-old motorcyclist died later in hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday at an intersection with no traffic lights, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Satoshi Sasaki, a carpenter, was driving his car when it hit the motorbike driven by Yoshihiro Shimojima. 

After hitting the motorbike, Sasaki kept going and returned to his home nearby. After about five minutes, he contacted police and returned to the scene where he was arrested. Shimojima was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries later on Saturday night.

Sasaki was quoted by police as saying he didn’t notice the motorbike crossing in front of him until it was too late.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo