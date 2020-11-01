Man arrested over hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

Police in Yoshikawa, Saitama Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the car he was driving hit a motorcycle. The 55-year-old motorcyclist died later in hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday at an intersection with no traffic lights, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Satoshi Sasaki, a carpenter, was driving his car when it hit the motorbike driven by Yoshihiro Shimojima.

After hitting the motorbike, Sasaki kept going and returned to his home nearby. After about five minutes, he contacted police and returned to the scene where he was arrested. Shimojima was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries later on Saturday night.

Sasaki was quoted by police as saying he didn’t notice the motorbike crossing in front of him until it was too late.

