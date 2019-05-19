Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over hit-and-run involving 6-year-old boy

1 Comment
WAKAYAMA

Police in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury as well as leaving the scene of an accident after the car he was driving hit a six-year-old boy.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect, Nobukazu Hayamizu, was driving along when he hit the boy who had pedaled a toy car onto the road, Sankei Shimbun reported. After hitting the boy, Hayamizu stopped. He apologized to the boy’s mother and then left.

Hayamizu returned to the scene 10 minutes later and was questioned by police. He admitted that he had been drinking alcohol before the accident. A breathalyzer test showed that he was over the legal limit, police said.

Police said Hayamizu has denied the charge, saying that it was an accident, that he stopped and that he returned to the scene about 10 minutes later.

The boy suffered a broken left leg in the accident.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Drunk driving is still a major issue in this country. There seems to be major issues with most bad habits of men. It's almost as if they have an über sense of entitlement.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Tweet of the Week #31: A Sticky Situation

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya