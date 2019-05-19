Man arrested over hit-and-run involving 6-year-old boy

Police in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury as well as leaving the scene of an accident after the car he was driving hit a six-year-old boy.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect, Nobukazu Hayamizu, was driving along when he hit the boy who had pedaled a toy car onto the road, Sankei Shimbun reported. After hitting the boy, Hayamizu stopped. He apologized to the boy’s mother and then left.

Hayamizu returned to the scene 10 minutes later and was questioned by police. He admitted that he had been drinking alcohol before the accident. A breathalyzer test showed that he was over the legal limit, police said.

Police said Hayamizu has denied the charge, saying that it was an accident, that he stopped and that he returned to the scene about 10 minutes later.

The boy suffered a broken left leg in the accident.

© Japan Today