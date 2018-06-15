Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over hit-and-run of 9-year-old girl

YOKOHAMA

Police have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury after his vehicle hit a 9-year-old girl in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, and then kept going.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Fuji TV reported that Koichi Hama, a cram school teacher, went through a red light and hit the girl at an intersection with his vehicle while she was walking on a pedestrian crossing. 

The girl suffered a broken left leg and other injuries but was in a stable condition in hospital on Friday, police said.

Police identified Hama’s vehicle, a silver SUV, through street surveillance camera footage. Hama has denied the charge, police said, and quoted him as saying, “I did not realize that [my car] hit someone, so I was not fleeing the scene.”

