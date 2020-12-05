Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over missing woman’s death says he buried her body in Tochigi

TOKYO

A 29-year-old man who was initially arrested for abandoning the body of a 35-year-old woman missing since September told police he strangled her and buried the body on the grounds of his family’s holiday villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

The suspect, Yoshihito Saito, submitted to voluntary questioning on Friday about the disappearance of Saori Tomitsuka, a contract worker, who was last seen on Sept 24, Fuji TV reported. Saito was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed him leaving Tomitsuka’s apartment building in Toshima Ward with a suitcase and getting into a vehicle.

On Saturday, Saito, who works as a nursery school teacher, told police he broke into Tomitsuka’s apartment to rob her but when she resisted him, he strangled her with a cord. He said he did not know the victim, although he lives nearby.

Police found Tomitsuka’s body on Saturday night and on Sunday charged Saito with her murder.

Usually when the suspect tells you where to find the body, and then you do, you can believe his confession that he murdered her. I expect this article, by tomorrow, will have to be corrected to say "Saito, who worked as a nursery school teacher..." because he will be terminated at about 8:01am on Monday.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

