Man arrested over more than 1,000 home intrusions says it is his hobby

Police in Dazaifu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on the property of a man this week.

Police said Yuta Sugawara, a company employee, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying “My hobby is trespassing. It's exciting and fun, wondering if I’ll be spotted,” TV Asahi reported.

Sugawara was arrested on Monday after the property owner saw him in the garden of his house. He detained Sugawara as he tried to escape, while his wife called 110.

Police said Sugawara told them he had trespassed on private properties more than 1,000 times. He told police, "The nervous excitement of wondering whether or not I'll be found helps relieve my stress.”

