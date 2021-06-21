Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 19-year-old woman in Chiba

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 19-year-old woman, whom he met on a social networking service, in May.

According to police, Shota Natsumi, a karaoke parlor part-time worker who was already in custody after being arrested on a charge of having sex with a minor, is accused of fatally stabbing Ami Nakagome, a trainee hair stylist, sometime on May 7, Fuji TV reported.

Nakagome lived with her mother who last saw her when she left the house on May 7. Her body was found in a bamboo forest by a search party, including her brother and his friend, after they used GPS data from her phone. The forest is about 450 meters from her home.

Nakagome’s body was fully clothed when found and she still had her wallet and smartphone with her. Her bag was near her body. There was also a rope on the ground. Police believe Nakagome was killed soon after leaving home as her body had begun to decay when found.

Police said a DNA analysis of a blood-stained knife found at Natsumi’s home in Yokohama matched Nakagome’s blood type. Police said he has admitted killing Nakagome on the night of May 7, but has denied intent to kill.

Natsumi was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of having sex with a minor in a park toilet in Midori Ward in Yokohama on the night of May 8.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog