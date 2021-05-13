Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 21-year-old university student in Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old university student.

According to police, Yoichiro Saito, a transport company worker, fatally stabbed Kensuke Iwamoto multiple times in the back at around 11 p.m. on May 10 at the victim’s apartment in Ichikawa, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the two were acquaintances. On Tuesday night, Saito turned himself in at Ichikawa Police Station and confessed to murdering someone. He was carrying a blood-stained knife at the time. 

Police said Saito has so far given no motive for the murder.

