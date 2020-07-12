Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over murder of 24-year-old girlfriend

HYOGO

Police in Kyoto on Monday morning arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 24-year-old girlfriend to death at her apartment in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, Yuichi Yoshinao has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend Akane Taguchi in the stomach at her apartment at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. A blood-stained knife was left at the scene of the crime.

Taguchi’s six-year-old son, who was in the apartment, found his mother and ran out of the apartment in tears seeking help. Another building resident called 119.

Yoshinao, a part-time worker, went to Kyoto where he turned himself in to police at 6 p.m. and admitted to killing Taguchi. He was returned to Himeji on Monday.

Local media reported Monday that Taguchi, who lived alone with her son, had consulted police on June 9 after being struck in the face by Yoshinao but later withdrew her complaint.

