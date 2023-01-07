Man arrested over murder of 64-year-old mother

Police in Mibu, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 64-year-old mother at their home.

The man drove to a police station at 9 a.m. Saturday and said he had killed his mother about 90 minutes earlier, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police went to the house and found the man’s mother with several stab wounds to her chest and face. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10 a.m.

Police said Sunday that the man, whose name has not been released, has been rambling and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent.

