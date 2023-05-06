Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 68-year-old father

SAKAI, Osaka

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 68-year-old father.

Police said Kenichi Edagawa is accused of killing his father Akira by stabbing him in the stomach with two kitchen knives at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. The victim lived in a three-story house with his younger son. Edagawa, who lived elsewhere, had come for a visit.

The victim’s younger brother told police he was in his room on the third floor when he heard screams coming from his father’s room on the second floor. When he went down to see what was going on, he saw his brother on top of their father, stabbing him. He tried to stop his brother but couldn’t and then called 110.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Edagawa has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he intended to kill his father. However, police said he gave no motive and they are questioning his brother about any trouble he had with their father.

