crime

Man arrested over murder of 68-year-old woman in Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA

Police in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 68-year-old woman at her municipal apartment earlier this month.

According to police, Masafumi Sakamoto, who lives in Katori, Chiba Prefecture, has denied the charge, Kyodo News reported. Police said he is accused of strangling Tamiko Isobe with an electric appliance cord sometime on the night of June 8 or early June 9.

Isobe was found just after 6 p.m. on June 9 after her cousin contacted police and said she hadn't answered her phone all day. The door and windows of Isobe's apartment were locked.

Police said Sakamoto, who admitted knowing Isobe, surfaced as a suspect after footage from surveillance cameras outside the apartment building showed him in the area on the night of June 8.

As the economy plummets these crimes will start increasing.

To be honest,the amount of murders/suicides in Japan for such a 'safety country' is way higher than you would expect.

Of course compared to the West the murder rates are well below the average ,but no Western country proclaims itself to be almost bereft of crimes.

I have never known a country to have so many intra-family murders relative to its homicide rate.

