Man arrested over murder of 68-year-old woman in Chiba Prefecture

Police in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 68-year-old woman at her municipal apartment earlier this month.

According to police, Masafumi Sakamoto, who lives in Katori, Chiba Prefecture, has denied the charge, Kyodo News reported. Police said he is accused of strangling Tamiko Isobe with an electric appliance cord sometime on the night of June 8 or early June 9.

Isobe was found just after 6 p.m. on June 9 after her cousin contacted police and said she hadn't answered her phone all day. The door and windows of Isobe's apartment were locked.

Police said Sakamoto, who admitted knowing Isobe, surfaced as a suspect after footage from surveillance cameras outside the apartment building showed him in the area on the night of June 8.

© Japan Today