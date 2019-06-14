Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over murder of wife at residential facility for elderly

TOKYO

Police in Machida, Tokyo, have arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 69-year-old wife last September at a residential facility for the elderly, where they both lived.

According to police, Kenji Seki has denied killing his wife Hatsune whose body he found at around 6:10 a.m. last Sept 21 in her room on the first floor of the Cocofump Machida Tsurukawa residence, Fuji TV reported. He lived in the room beside hers.

The victim, who was wearing her pajamas, was found in her bed. She had been beaten about the head by a blunt object. Police also found a screw from a pair of glasses embedded in her head, although she did not wear glasses.

A chest of drawers in Seki’s room was partially open but her purse and other valuables were still there.

Surveillance camera footage showed that nobody went into Seki’s room between 9 p.m. on Sept 20, when she was last seen alive, and 6 a.m. the next day. The window in her room facing the courtyard was open, but there is no surveillance camera in that area.

Police believe Seki's husband came in through the window. They said traces of a material from the soles of his shoes were left in the room.

The couple had been living in the facility since 2015.

