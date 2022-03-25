Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 70-year-old neighbor

SAKAI, Osaka

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of killing his nextdoor neighbor, a 70-year-old man, at the apartment building where they lived.

According to police, Hirokazu Sakurai, of no fixed occupation, has admitted to stabbing Komei Kuwahara, a company employee, in the neck at his apartment at around 8 a.m. on March 22, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sakurai then called 110 and told police what he had done.

Kuwahara was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police quoted Sakurai as saying there had been trouble between himself and the victim but gave no further details about his motive.

Why pick up a knife just due to a disagreement?

I always carry pepper spray. This happened 8am.

