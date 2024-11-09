Man arrested over robbery, murder of 72-year-old resident during home break-in

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and murder after he broke into a house in February, assaulted the 72-year-old man living there and stole 15 million yen.

The man later died of his injuries, NTV reported.

According to police, Kazuya Sato, a company employee, is accused of breaking into the home of Osamu Otsuka in Aoba Ward between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on February 21. He beat Otsuka on the head and other parts of his body, demanding money. Otsuka had 15 million yen, which Sato took and then fled.

Otsuka was alone in the house at the time, and his family found him collapsed after returning home. He was taken to hospital but died later that day.

Police said Sato has admitted to the charge and that he didn’t know the victim.

