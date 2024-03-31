Man arrested over murder of 74-year-old mother

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 74-year-old mother at her home on Saturday.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday and said he had killed his mother at her apartment in Mihara Ward and would wait there for the police, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment and found the body of the woman who had several knife wounds to her left side. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the victim's son, Naoki Nomura, was at the apartment. They said he has so far given no motive for killing his mother.

© Japan Today