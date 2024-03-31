Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 74-year-old mother

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 74-year-old mother at her home on Saturday.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday and said he had killed his mother at her apartment in Mihara Ward and would wait there for the police, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment and found the body of the woman who had several knife wounds to her left side. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the victim's son, Naoki Nomura, was at the apartment. They said he has so far given no motive for killing his mother.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel