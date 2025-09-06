 Japan Today
Man arrested over murder of 76-year-old grandmother

HYOGO

Police in Fukusaki, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 76-year-old grandmother by hitting her head with a hammer and strangling her.

Police said Teruto Onoue, an employee of a car dealership, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he killed his grandmother, Eiko Onoue, between 7:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday night at her home, NTV reported.

On Friday morning, the victim's son who lives nearby found her lying face-up on the stairs, bleeding. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said a dashcam video in Onoue’s car showed him driving to his grandmother's house on Thursday night. 

Police said that Onoue told them he had borrowed money from his grandmother and that a dispute arose over repayment. He was quoted as saying he struck her on the back of the head with a hammer and then strangled her.

