Man arrested over murder of 76-year-old mother

Police in Nagoya said Monday they have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 76-year-old mother at their apartment on Sunday.

According to police, Takeshi Yamaguchi beat his mother Kazuko about the head and face between Dec 30 and Jan 3 at their home in Meito Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kazuko was found collapsed on the floor by her daughter at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday. She had come to see if her mother was alright after she and another brother had been unable to contact her since last week.

The daughter called 110. Police and an ambulance came to the house but Kazuko was declared dead at the scene. Police said there were also stab wounds on her body.

Police said Yamaguchi, who was at home when his sister arrived, has remained silent about his mother’s death, saying nothing more than “I don’t know.”

