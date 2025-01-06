Man arrested over murder of 78-year-old father

Police in Bungo-Ono City, Oita Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old father who lived with him.

According to the police, Koji Ono, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of stabbing his father, Chitose Ono, at his home at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, NTV reported. At 2:50 p.m., Ono called a relative in another prefecture and said he had killed his father.

Police found the victim collapsed with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Police said Ono has so far given no motive for killing his father.

© Japan Today