crime

Man arrested over murder of 78-year-old mother

3 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Toyono, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old mother.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Kaname Ishibashi, stabbed his mother Miyoko in the back at the residence where they lived together on the night of Feb 28, Fuji TV reported. Ishibashi then stole his mother's credit card and fled the scene in a taxi.

Miyoko's body was found by her sister-in-law on March 1.

Police managed to track Ishibashi’s whereabouts by tracing the transactions of the stolen card and apprehended him on Monday on a street in Suita City. A blood-stained knife and his mother's credit card was found in his rucksack.

Police said Ishibashi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I got mad at my mother because she would repeatedly scold me for not having a job. It really annoyed me.”

3 Comments
What a leech! Yes, too late to apply for a job now as his new abode will be in prison. His mom should have kicked him out a long time ago before the situation came to a sad end.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Or murder him instead, right, "kolohe"? If it serves the purpose either way...

Mother obviously has a duty for her offspring to meet ends and prevail in this realm. Even when the offspring is a piece of human litter, the genes of generations it carries, the memories of it not being a bio-waste are still there. It is regrettable it usually comes to such a resolution (we never hear of manchildren ever getting up on their feet and becoming a proper part of society, we only hear about them murdering ones who cared for them the most), however to have part of herself thrown out on the streets when it is evident that he is not fit to survive by himself in a civilized world, would equal the same murder. Either of his eventual demise, or of someone else he stumbles upon before withering himself. Whatever the whole story of it was, the past of their family, in the end Mother did not make a mistake, but her son ultimately did many than one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

To steal her credit card totally finishes his defense that he was bullied.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

