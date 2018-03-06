Man arrested over murder of 78-year-old mother

Police in Toyono, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old mother.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Kaname Ishibashi, stabbed his mother Miyoko in the back at the residence where they lived together on the night of Feb 28, Fuji TV reported. Ishibashi then stole his mother's credit card and fled the scene in a taxi.

Miyoko's body was found by her sister-in-law on March 1.

Police managed to track Ishibashi’s whereabouts by tracing the transactions of the stolen card and apprehended him on Monday on a street in Suita City. A blood-stained knife and his mother's credit card was found in his rucksack.

Police said Ishibashi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I got mad at my mother because she would repeatedly scold me for not having a job. It really annoyed me.”

