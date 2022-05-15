Man arrested over murder of 79-year-old mother

Police in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 79-year-old mother at their home.

Police said Shigekuni Ogino was initially arrested on the night of April 23 after being stopped for driving erratically, local media reported. Police said he acted in a "suspicious" manner when questioned, so they decided to go with him back home where they found the body of his mother Reiko.

An autopsy revealed that the victim had been choked to death and there were bruises on her face.

Police said Ogino has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying there had been trouble for some time between his mother and himself and that he had killed her on April 22.

© Japan Today