Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 80-year-old stepfather

1 Comment
NIIGATA

Police in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old stepfather.

According to police, Kiyotaka Sato fatally assaulted Masahiko Maruyama by kicking him in the back and stomping on him at their home at around 3 p.m. on Feb 19, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sato lived in the house with his mother and Maruyama. 

His mother called 119 after the incident but Maruyama was already dead when an ambulance arrived. Police said a subsequent autopsy showed he died of a pulmonary contusion.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Tragic. Not sure why a 57 year old is still living at home, but they seems to be a Japanese custom.

Anyway, this suspect deserves the presumption of innocence until convicted. Too bad that even then we won’t know whether the police forced his confession. Welcome to Japan’s “justice” system.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo