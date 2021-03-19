Man arrested over murder of 80-year-old stepfather

Police in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old stepfather.

According to police, Kiyotaka Sato fatally assaulted Masahiko Maruyama by kicking him in the back and stomping on him at their home at around 3 p.m. on Feb 19, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sato lived in the house with his mother and Maruyama.

His mother called 119 after the incident but Maruyama was already dead when an ambulance arrived. Police said a subsequent autopsy showed he died of a pulmonary contusion.

