Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 80-year-old woman in Iwate Pref

0 Comments
IWATE

Police in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of killing an 80-year-old woman whose decomposing body was found in her home last Monday.

Police said the suspect, Jinichi Sato, allegedly killed Yoshiko Oikawa sometime on Aug 15 or 16, Fuji TV reported. A friend was concerned at not having heard from Oikawa for several days and contacted police who went to Oikawa’s house where they found her body.

Oikawa, who lived alone, had several stab wounds on her neck and had been dead for some time. The door to her house was not locked, police said.

Police said Sato, who has denied the charge, had been a tenant in an apartment owned by Oikawa in 2014, but that he had been evicted for not paying rent and making excessive noise. He also spent two years in prison for theft from 2016, during which time he sent threatening letters to Oikawa.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog