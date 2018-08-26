Man arrested over murder of 80-year-old woman in Iwate Pref

Police in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of killing an 80-year-old woman whose decomposing body was found in her home last Monday.

Police said the suspect, Jinichi Sato, allegedly killed Yoshiko Oikawa sometime on Aug 15 or 16, Fuji TV reported. A friend was concerned at not having heard from Oikawa for several days and contacted police who went to Oikawa’s house where they found her body.

Oikawa, who lived alone, had several stab wounds on her neck and had been dead for some time. The door to her house was not locked, police said.

Police said Sato, who has denied the charge, had been a tenant in an apartment owned by Oikawa in 2014, but that he had been evicted for not paying rent and making excessive noise. He also spent two years in prison for theft from 2016, during which time he sent threatening letters to Oikawa.

