Man arrested over murder of 81-year-old grandmother

Police in Akita City, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 81-year-old grandmother with whom he lived.

According to police, Daichi Horita is accused of strangling his grandmother Fumi with a rope at around noon on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called 119. Fumi was taken to hospital where she remained unconscious until she died on Thursday morning.

Horita and his grandmother lived alone. Police said Horita has admitted to the crime quoted him as saying he got into an argument with his grandmother over his lifestyle and lost his temper.

© Japan Today