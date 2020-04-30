Man arrested over murder of 82-year-old woman on Genkai Island

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing an 82-year-old woman on Genkai Island in Fukuoka.

According to police, Masamitsu Nakamura, who works on the island, which is part of Nishi Ward in Fukuoka, has admitted to assaulting Teiko Nakamura (no relation) on Wednesday but denied intent to kill her, Fuji TV reported. He is accused of beating Nakamura about the head and choking her sometime on Wednesday morning. The victim’s body was found on the premises of a former school.

Police said Nakamura was identified through unspecified items left at the scene of the crime. They said he and the victim were acquainted.

The victim lived with her husband who said his wife had already gone out when he woke up at 7 a.m. When she had not returned by 11:30 a.m., he contacted his nephew and they started looking for Teiko. They found her at around 12:25 p.m. and called 110.

