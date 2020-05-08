Man arrested over murder of 84-year-old mother

Police in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 84-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Seiichi Enomoto strangled his mother Setsuko early Wednesday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Enomoto’s younger brother called 119 at around 4:50 a.m. and reported that his brother had killed their mother.

Police rushed to the house where they found Setsuko lying on the kitchen floor, already dead from a knife wound to the neck. Police said Enomoto, of no fixed occupation, has admitted to the charge.

Police said the younger brother told them he was awoken by a loud argument between the suspect and their mother.

Police said Enomoto has been rambling since his arrest.

© Japan Today