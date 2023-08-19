Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over murder of 85-year-old father in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA

Police in Hiroshima said Sunday they have arrested a 58-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 85-year-old father with whom he lived.

According to police, Ikunobu Wakao stabbed his father Toshiaki in the face and neck with a knife between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Hiroshima TV reported. He called 110 at 7 p.m. and said he had stabbed someone.

Police rushed to the house where they found Toshiaki already dead. Wakao, who was at home, was arrested on the spot. Police said he has admitted to stabbing his father but has so far given no motive.

The two lived alone.

