Man arrested over murder of 85-year-old woman in February 2023 in Fukushima Prefecture

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of killing an 85-year-old woman at her home in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, last year.

Yasuko Komatsu was found lying on the floor in the hallway near the front door of her home at around 7 p.m. on Feb 3, 2023, Kyodo News reported. The victim, who lived alone, was found by her son when he came to visit her after not being able to contact her.

An autopsy revealed that Komatsu had been beaten about the head with a blunt object. Several rooms in the house had been ransacked.

Police said the suspect, Susumu Kimura, is suspected of breaking into Komatsu’s home with the intention of stealing money and valuables. Police said Komatsu was seen loitering near the house at around noon on the day of the murder on security camera footage taken near the home.

Kimura lived in the neighborhood and was unemployed at the time of the crime. Neighbors said that the victim was thought to be a wealthy woman.

Kimura is currently serving two years in prison after being convicted of attempted robbery in March 2023 in Ibaraki Prefecture.

