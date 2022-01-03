Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 86-year-old wife

3 Comments
SHIGA

Police in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested an 86-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 86-year-old wife.

According to police, Shin Sakashita called 119 at around 5 a.m. Sunday and said he had strangled his wife at their home, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sakashita was quoted by police as saying that his wife was ill and that he wanted to end her suffering as painlessly as possible.

This kind of news story comes in every day here. It’s weird. You flick through your brain cells, rationalize that it happens everywhere, then wonder if it actually does.

I took care of my elderly FIL as he spent his last year succumbing to cancer while my wife was raising our infant son. It is no easy job even for a young man, sponge baths (take note to keep clean the area under the scrotum) and bed sores and all. Imagine what that is like for an elderly person. Overwhelming. More proactive outreach by the government and NGOs would help. Never, ever blame an elderly person for simply calling it quits.

I cannot imagine the stress. I already told my pops that the best I can do is give him a bar of soap in the back yard and a weekly hosing down.

