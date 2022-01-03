Man arrested over murder of 86-year-old wife

Police in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested an 86-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 86-year-old wife.

According to police, Shin Sakashita called 119 at around 5 a.m. Sunday and said he had strangled his wife at their home, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sakashita was quoted by police as saying that his wife was ill and that he wanted to end her suffering as painlessly as possible.

