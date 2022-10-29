Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of 87-year-old grandmother in Iwate

0 Comments
IWATE

Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 87-year-old grandmother with whom he lived.

According to police, Junichi Sato is accused of punching his grandmother, Fumiko Sato, in the face several times and then stomping on her as she lay on the floor, at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Local media reported that another member of the family returned home at around 7 p.m. and called 110 after finding Fumiko collapsed on the floor. She was taken to hospital where she died at around 8 p.m.

Police said Sato has admitted to beating his grandmother but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nakasendo Trail (Magome-Tsumago)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Harvest Horrors: 5 Japanese Ghosts to Fear in Fall

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 24-30

Savvy Tokyo