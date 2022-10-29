Man arrested over murder of 87-year-old grandmother in Iwate

Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 87-year-old grandmother with whom he lived.

According to police, Junichi Sato is accused of punching his grandmother, Fumiko Sato, in the face several times and then stomping on her as she lay on the floor, at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Local media reported that another member of the family returned home at around 7 p.m. and called 110 after finding Fumiko collapsed on the floor. She was taken to hospital where she died at around 8 p.m.

Police said Sato has admitted to beating his grandmother but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today