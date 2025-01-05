 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested over murder of 88-year-old mother

NIIGATA

Police in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of strangling his 88-year-old mother to death on Sunday.

According to police, Toshiaki Nagano, a company employee, is accused of killing his mother, Sachiko, at around 6:20 p.m. at their home, NHK reported.

Nagano called 110 himself and told police he had strangled his mother. She was taken to hospital, but was confirmed dead at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said Nagano has so far given no motive for killing his mother.

