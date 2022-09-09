Man arrested over murder of 92-year-old mother

Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 92-year-old mother at their home last month.

According to police, Hidekuni Maehara strangled his bedridden mother Fusako with a thin cord at around 7 p.m. on Aug 28 at their home in Katsushika Ward, Kyodo News reported. He then tried to kill himself by taking an overdose of sleeping pills.

A doctor visited the home at around 10:10 a.m. the next day and saw a note pinned to the door, which read “Please call the police. I am sorry.” The doctor called police who found the woman, Fusako Maehara, lying on her bed in a room on the first floor.

Maehara’s son was found unconscious in another room. He was taken to hospital where he has been since this week. Police said they waited until he recovered before questioning him.

Police said he has admitted to killing his mother, who had been bedridden since she suffered a cerebral infarction eight years ago, and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after her as he had been her primary caregiver. He also said his financial situation was bad and he didn’t see how he could go on.

