crime

Man arrested over murder of acquaintance in Ehime Pref

EHIME

Police in Uwajima, Ehime Prefecture, on Friday said they have arrested an unemployed 35-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 54-year-old acquaintance on Feb 28.

According to police, the suspect, Akihito Sakuragi, killed Shoichi Kanaya in his apartment at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday by stabbing him in the thigh and beating him about the head, Sankei Shimbun reported.

At around 11:40 p.m., a man believed to be Sakuragi, called 119 and said there had been a fight at the apartment and that someone was seriously injured. An ambulance and police rushed to the apartment and found Kanaya. He was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

A neighbor reported hearing raised voices and what sounded like a fight.

Several hours later, Sakuragi — who had not remained at the apartment — was stopped while driving his car in the nearby town of Seiyo. Police said he admitted to stabbing Kanaya and then calling 119.

Police said Sakuragi and Kanaya were members of a criminal gang.

The suspect calling 119 for the victim that he stabbed and bashed in the head shows that he had some compassion for the dude, as weird as that sounds. Or maybe he did it to sow points for his own defense when he goes to trial.

