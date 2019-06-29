Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of acquaintance in Osaka

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka on Saturday arrested 68-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 48-year-old man in an apartment last week.

Police said the suspect, Noboru Matsumura, turned himself in on Friday afternoon, and admitted killing Shoji Yoshikawa, Sankei Shimbun reported. Yoshikawa was found by police in his 9th floor apartment in Higashi-Sumiyoshi Ward at around 3:40 p.m. last Tuesday.

Yoshikawa worked as a janitor at a fitness center, but had not shown up for work on Monday and Tuesday, so the gym notified police after being unable to contact him. Yoshikawa, who lived alone, had been beaten about the head. He was lying face-up on a futon. A blanket covered the body up to the head. Police said he was wearing a T-shirt but was naked from the waist down.

The apartment showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

Matsumura was quoted by police as saying he had argued with Yoshikawa and hit him on the head several times with a hammer which was left at the scene of the crime.

Surveillance camera footage taken at the apartment building entrance showed Yoshikawa and Matsumura coming into the building together on the afternoon of June 22. Matsumura was seen leaving by himself at 3:50 a.m. on Monday.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice