Man arrested over murder of acquaintance in Osaka

Police in Osaka on Saturday arrested 68-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 48-year-old man in an apartment last week.

Police said the suspect, Noboru Matsumura, turned himself in on Friday afternoon, and admitted killing Shoji Yoshikawa, Sankei Shimbun reported. Yoshikawa was found by police in his 9th floor apartment in Higashi-Sumiyoshi Ward at around 3:40 p.m. last Tuesday.

Yoshikawa worked as a janitor at a fitness center, but had not shown up for work on Monday and Tuesday, so the gym notified police after being unable to contact him. Yoshikawa, who lived alone, had been beaten about the head. He was lying face-up on a futon. A blanket covered the body up to the head. Police said he was wearing a T-shirt but was naked from the waist down.

The apartment showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

Matsumura was quoted by police as saying he had argued with Yoshikawa and hit him on the head several times with a hammer which was left at the scene of the crime.

Surveillance camera footage taken at the apartment building entrance showed Yoshikawa and Matsumura coming into the building together on the afternoon of June 22. Matsumura was seen leaving by himself at 3:50 a.m. on Monday.

