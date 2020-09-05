Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of ailing mother in hospital

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama city have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of killing his critically ill 76-year-old mother in her hospital bed.

According to police, Akira Shinya strangled his mother Yoko in her hospital room at around 4:25 a.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A doctor and a nurse on duty managed to restrain Shinya after a few seconds. However, Yoko lost consciousness and died about 10 hours later.

Police said Shinya, a company employee, told them he wanted to end his mother’s suffering. Yoko had been in and out of hospital recently, suffering from a chronic disease. She was readmitted to the hospital in Midori Ward on Thursday after her condition worsened.

Were it my place, I'd ask JT to stop publishing these gruesome stories. I guess we have to have it all, the good, the bad, the ugly and then some.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

